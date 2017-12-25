The electricy back in Saltdal

The electricy is back in Saltdal

Hundreds of inhabitants in Saltdal in Nordland were without electric power on Christmas Eve. During the night before the first day of the Christmas, they got the power back.

All residents got the power back just before 3 am on Christmas day, says Saltenposten.

– There is a major power outage, probably caused by weight of the snow. Two high-voltage stations have fallen out. I would assume that one third of Saltdal is without power, from Fauske to the Swedish border, engineer in Nordlandsnett, Olve Solli, told Avisa Nordland at 2 pm on Christmas Eve.

The power outage occurred at midday on Christmas Eve.

