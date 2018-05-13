Eleven elderly residents evacuated in Oppland

Eleven elderly residents at Hov Bofellesship in Oppland were evacuated because of flooding in the area. Flood water stood at the gates of the driveway during evacuation.

Residents were evacuated at 07:00 on Saturday morning, writes Glåmdalen. The elderly residents were moved to the day center at Langelandhjemmet. There are beds set up, and the elderly will stay there on a temporary basis until they can return.

“We had a planning meeting this past Wednesday. Everything was to happen calmly and safely, some were picked up by their relatives, others were transported by taxi. We are now over the 2013 flood levels. Our goal has been to be better to lead,” says unit manager Linda Aarskog.

Large parts of Eastern Norway are experiencing flooding, and Saturday morning NVE’s red warning lights for flood warnings for Oppland, Hedmark and Buskerud, were still blinking.

