A 42 year old man is sentenced to eleven months in jail for insurance fraud by the Bergen district court. He must also pay back in excess of NOK 200,000 to the Social Services (NAV).

The man became disabled following an accident in 1995, but managed to get back to work. He got a progressively higher income, but failed to notify NAV about this.

According to the indictment the man unduly received NOK 902.204 in disability benefits for a period of approximately three years, according to Bergens Tidende.

One year a man should have earned over NOK 750,000, in addition to a disability pension.

The 42-year-old explained in court that he believed he was entitled to the money because he had financial problems after the accident. He also said that he believed that NAV automatically adjusted benefits in relation to other income.

The Bergen district court gave no credence to the man’s explanation and sentenced him for benefits fraud. According to the verdict the man has received numerous letters from NAV stating that he is obliged to notify if his income situation has changed.

The court ruled that the man must have known that he was not entitled to the benefits he received from NAV.

The 42-year-old’s lawyer, Steinar Berg Yndestad, informed Bergens Tidende that the verdict has been appealed.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today