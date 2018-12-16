Eleven people arrested on bus in Oslo

Eleven people were arrested on Saturday night after what police described as a “disturbance” on a bus in Oslo.

The police were notified by the traffic manager at Unibuss.

“The people left Grønland and we sent a significant number of patrols so that it was ample on site” said Christian Krohn Engeseth, Operations Manager, to NTB news just before 00.01 .

“It was also necessary to use pepper spray on one of those people, who was very aggressive.

The latter was also reported to prevent public service disturbance’’ said Engeseth.

He described the trouble makers as being like a gang, saying that everyone knew each other beforehand. The incident happened on the 37

bus.

