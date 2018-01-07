Elk charged a woman in Bodø

A woman in Bodø took shelter after an elk charged her while she was walking her dog on Saturday night.

According to Nordland police, the incident took place just outside Volden nursing home.

‘Outside the nursing home, her dog began to bark. From the snow, an Elk charged the lady. One antler hit the lady right across the eye, broke her glasses, and left cuts and bruises over the eye, and damage to one of her hands,’ police wrote on Twitter.

According to the police, it could have been a lot worse. The woman managed to shield herself with one hand.

‘The hand may be sprained, but otherwise she is ok and is well. She was incredibly lucky’, said operations manager, Ivar Bo Nilsen, of the Nordland police to Dagbladet newspaper.

Furthermore, he said that the woman doesn’t know whether the moose attacked her or if it was scared. The police announced that the Viltnemnda in Bodø want to talk to the woman and evaluate any measures that might be taken.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today