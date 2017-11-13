Emotional commemorations two years after the terror in Paris

The families of the victims of the terrorist attack in Paris two years ago caused tears to flow during the memorials on Monday.

130 people were killed when a number of IS terrorists equipped with firearms and bombs went on to perform attacks on Parisean nightlife and restaurants in what is the worst terrorist attack in French history.

Today Monday it was exactly two years ago, when what started as a pleasant evening out in the city, was turned into a terrifying bloodbath for far too many.

The security was very strict, as France’s President Emmanuel Macron put down wreaths at several of the sites and held a minute’s silence together with relatives and several other politicians. The memorial events were subdued, in line with the wishes of the victims’ families.

Eagles of Death Metal

The commemoration culminated at the Town Hall in the 11th district, 500-meter from Bataclan, where the American band ‘Eagles of Death Metal’ made a surpise appearance and played two songs two years after their concert ended with 89 being killed and hundreds of injured fans.

“The only reason we still stand here is because you still love rock ‘n’ roll,” said Jesse Hughes, the vocalist, who after the presentation shared white roses with those present.

Wreath at the stadium

The markings began at Stade de France in the suburb of Saint Denis just north of Paris, where the alarm went first. Here, three men blew themselves up after failing to enter the arena where the friendly match between France and Germany was being played. A bus driver with Portuguese background was the only one who was killed.

In an interview, ex-president François Hollande, who was watching the match together with German Prime Minister Angela Merkel, said that he heard the sound of the explosions outside the stadium. But he says he decided not to get out so that nobody would think there was a risk to the public.

“That decision certainly saved lives,” he told France’s TV station

Pubs

After laying down a wreath at the stadium together with the mayor of Saint Denis, Laurent Russier, Macron continued to the bar Le Carillon and the Le Petit Cambodge restaurant in District 10, where the attackers opened fire at people who were eating and drinking at the outdoor tables.

Here he laid a wreath together with the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, after the names of the 29 victims were read. Ex-president François Hollande was also present at the commemorations, together with Macron’s wife Brigitte.

“The threat is obviously still high,” said Prime Minister Édouard Philippe to the radio station Inter France on Monday morning.

