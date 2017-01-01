More employees must submit to a police check

From the end of the year, there will be a demand for a police check for everyone working in the municipal health and care services.

Up to now, only those working with children and the disabled had to undergo police screening.

‘The amendment means that those who are working within elderly care services, the psychiatry service, and personal assistants

must submit for a police check’, said manager, Leif Sætrum, of the Police Unit for Background Checks and Police Certificates.

The certificate will provide information about serious drugs, violence and sexual crimes, bodily offences, unlawful

coercion crimes, and liberty and property crimes.

Pending cases, i.e. charges, prosecutions and cases that are not yet legally binding, will also be accounted for in this certificate.

The amendments were adopted by Parliament in June 2016. An employer may only require a police certificate for new hires, and not

for persons who submitted a certificate under the old rules.

‘We recommend that people apply for a police check electronically on politi.no. You will then receive a police certificate into your

digital mailbox if you’ve created one. Thus, you will gain access to a certificate more quickly. You will also be able to check the status

of your application’, said Sætrum.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today