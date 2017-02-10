Empty order books for the Norwegian industry

The order book in the industry have fallen nearly 25 percent in one year, and as previously it is the suppliers to the oil sector who struggle most with empty order books.

The order book has now fallen continuously since the start of 2015, according to quarterly figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

While order backlogs fell 3 percent from the third to the fourth quarter last year, the decline was 24.5 percent compared with the last quarter of 2015.

The fall shows in both the domestic and export market. The drop his highest in the export marked, which has fallen entire 28.2 percent.

As in the third quarter last year, it is within the industries that supply goods and services to the oil and gas industry that reserves has fallen the most.

Machine industry had a decline of 56 percent, the greatest in the export market.

Alsp construction of ships and oil platforms, and other transport equipment, contributes to that the order books are emptier.

On the other hand, the metal industry had an increase in order backlog of 26 percent during the same period and contributed to slow the decline.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today