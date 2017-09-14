One arrested after person found dead on an island in Oslo fjord

A person was found dead on Wednesday night after a violent episode on Nakkholmen island in Oslo fjord. A suspect was arrested and charged in connection to the incident.



‘There has been a violent event, and the victim was confirmed dead at the scene. A person was arrested for the incident. We are at the scene with crime technicians, forensics officers, and many patrols.



We are now conducting technical investigations’, reported the police in Oslo late on Wednesday night.



Operations Manager, Marita Aune, of Oslo Police District, told NTB news agency that an object had been used to carry out the attack, but she didn’t want to say what kind of object it was at the present time.



She told NRK news that life-saving first aid attempts were made on the spot, but that they’d been unable to save the victim’s life. The police don’t think there was any relationship between the deceased and the detainee.



The police will supply a press release giving greater details on Thursday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today