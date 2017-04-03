Enormous fine handed out for unlicensed heavy vehicle in Rogaland

The Norwegian Public Roads Administration (NPRA) handed out a fine of 247,000 on Sunday for illegally operating a mobile crane in Rennesøy in Rogaland.

Customs officers waved the mobile crane into the control space in Sokn, outside Stavanger, wrote Stavanger Aftenblad.

On weekends, mobile cranes are permitted to be moved and operated only with written consent, which this one lacked. It proved that this was not the only item of the vehicles paperwork that was not in order.

A fee of 239,000 kroner was printed for a weight overload of 35 tons. The legal weight of the vehicle is supposed to be 26 tons, the weight on the day the fine was given was 61 tons, said Kenneth Holm Vestby of the NPRA

In addition, there was a fine of 8,000 for missing an unrated agreement.

After inspection, six vehicles were held at the inspection site, all of which were special transport.

‘Transport with these vehicles should preferably be conducted on weekdays, and special permits are required to legally drive on weekends. None of these shipments, in which these vehicles were used, had such permits’, said Holm Vestby.

