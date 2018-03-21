Erna Solberg congratulates Putin on Russian election win

Prime Minister Erna Solberg congratulated President Vladimir Putin on his election win in Russia.

‘’Dear Vladimir Vladimirovitsj Putin’’, the prime minister opens her letter of congratulations to the Russian president.

With 76.66% of the vote, and its biggest electorate turn-out ever,Putin secured six new years of power in Sunday’s election.

“I congratulate you on the renewal as the Russian federation president’’, wrote Solberg, which emphasised that Norway has a good, and constructive relationship with Russia.

“As neighbours in the north we have many mutual interests and important challenges that can best be solved jointly,” she wrote.

“Our two countries have developed extensive cooperation and broad contact in a number of important areas. The Norwegian government looks forward to continued cooperation and contact with Russia in areas of mutual interest,” concluded Solberg.

