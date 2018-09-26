Erna Solberg honoured for international work

Prime Minister Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) was awarded a prize at Monday’s international meeting of the American Atlantic Council.

“As a prime minister and former leader of the Norwegian delegation to NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly, she has defended transatlantic values and security” wrote the Atlantic Council.

Solberg’s efforts to promote UN’s sustainability goals, especially schooling for girls and children in conflict areas, and commitment to marine pollution solutions are mentioned in the explanatory memorandum.

In her speech, Solberg defended international cooperation and globalisation,and expressed concern that a false contradiction between the global and the local is being established. We are all part of the global village’’ she said.

“You must understand that we can not avoid the consequences of climate change, pandemics, conflicts or suffering that occur in other parts of the village” she emphasised.

The Global Citizen Award is a recognition of individuals who have helped to strengthen the transatlantic relationship in an exceptional and distinctive way.The Atlantic Council will award this prize to three people this year.The other two recipients are Argentine President, Mauricio Macri, and Turkish businessman, Hamdi Ulukaya, who have, among other things, been engaged in helping refugees.

