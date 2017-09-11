Erna Solberg says, ‘I am ready for four new years’

The leader of Høyre (H), and Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, delivered her vote at Apeltun School in Bergen on Monday morning.

‘I’m ready for four new years, so let’s see if the Norwegian people are ready for four new years with me,’ Solberg told a large press corps on her way to the polling booth, together with her husband, Sindre Finnes.

In the last week before the election, Høyre had an average of 24.1% in the polls. That would have given them 42 members of parliament, five less than in the elections of 2013.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today