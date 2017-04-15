Erna Solberg to meet with US politicians

Both economics and security will be on the agenda when Prime Minister Erna Solberg meets politicians from the US Congress on Tuesday.

The delegation, with the leader of the House of Representatives, Paul Ryan (Republican), at the head, are on tour visiting key European allies to discuss economics, trade, defense and security policy.

On Tuesday the delegation will come to Norway, where Solberg will welcome the American guests at a breakfast meeting in the Prime Minister’s residence at 08.00.

‘The goal is to strengthen ties with our NATO partners’, said Ryan in a statement.

Besides Norway, the United Kingdom, Poland and Estonia are on the US delegations’ itinerary. They will meet both those in power, politicians, and also military leaders to discuss the security challenges facing Europe, and the potential for greater economic cooperation.

Among the members of delegation are heads of the Armed Services Committee in the House of Representatives, Mac Thornberry, the Director of the Finance Committee, Jeb Hensarling, and republican representatives Martha Roby, Don Bacon, and Brian Mast, as well as Ron Kind, and Gregory Meeks of the democrats.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today