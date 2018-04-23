Erna Solberg met the families living under the mountain Mannen

The families living under the ravaged mountain ‘Mannen’ in Rauma, got a Sunday visit by the Prime Minister, Erna Solberg.

– It makes a statement to be here. I understand that this is a challenging situation for them, “said Solberg to NRK.

She says she will listen to the wishes the residents have.

“One of them, is the possibility of being exempt from the rules, that does not allow to make improvements to the properties and buildings, and we will look into this,” the Prime Minister promises.

Solberg also said that there could be an opportunity to discuss compensation should families decide to move. The families in the area have been evacuated several times because of the landslide danger the mountain is imposing, and the families has the opportunity to tell the Prime Minister on Sunday how it is to experienced that situation.

“We’d rather not move because we have spent all our lives building up this farm. But it is clear that we can not keep evacuating like this, for years, it’s just too much,” says Gunn Walstad Sogge to NRK.

Last autumn, Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate attempted to trigger a landslide by pouring water into the mountain, but they did not succeed.

The mountain is under constant surveillance. The movements in the part of the mountain called ‘Veslemannen’ move a few millimeters a week, according to the last week report from NVE.

