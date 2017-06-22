Erna Solberg once again named as Norway’s most powerful woman

Prime Minister Erna Solberg ranked again at the top of the list as the country’s most powerful women. It is politicians and government leaders who dominate.

When the financial magazine “Kapital” makes its annual record of the 100 most powerful women in the country, one thing is striking: the absence of powerful women from business.

Solberg thus thrives at the top, as she did in the last two years and next places are filled with the Minister of Finance, Siv Jensen (Frp), Monica Mæland (Minister for Industry and Industry) and Minister of Labor, Anniken Hauglie (H).

First in fifth place we find Kristin Skogen Lund, who is CEO of the Organization for Business and Industry (NHO). She is the only non-politician in the top of the list.

A total of 27 percent of the seats on the Kapital’s list are held by politicians. The second dominant group is bureaucrats and public sector leaders, such as departmental heads, expedition managers, department heads and managers for various oversight and agencies.

Women in industry are thus underrepresented in the list, which obviously has to do with the fact that all the largest Norwegian companies, such as Statoil, Telenor, Yara, DNB and Hydro, have male top managers.

Only in 17th place will the first businesswoman appear, Telenor’s Nordic boss, Bente Svendsen.

As criteria for the preparation of the list, Kapital has evaluated formal and informal power. Network power and professional skills.

The list was presented by editor Trygve Hegnar in the magazine’s editorial offices on Wednesday afternoon, and Prime Minister Solberg was also one of around 200 of the country’s most powerful women.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today