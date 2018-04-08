Erna Solberg re-elected with standing applause

Erna Solberg was re-elected as party leader with a standing ovation during Høyres (right) country meeting Saturday afternoon.

She has held this position since 2004, and now has two new years. She is Høyres longest party leader ever.

“It’s nice and it shows that the atmosphere in the party is good and its looking forward,” says Solberg in a brief comment on NTB.

Jan Tore Sanner was re-elected as first deputy chairman, and Bent Høie as second deputy, both with satisfaction applause from the Chamber.

Different views

The Nomination Committee has re-elected all in the same positions, but the committee’s chairman, Svein Flåtten, rejects the notion that they took the easy way:

“The current sitting management and crew have made the job easy for the nomination committee,” says Flåtten.

He points out that management has high confidence in both the party and the people and refers to the election results from last autumn as evidence. He encourages that those who are chosen to have clear voices also in matters that they disagree on. Solberg agrees:

“It’s important that the party leadership has slightly different views, but also that those elected to the central government or the work committee represent a little different experience than from the government apparatus,” she says.

Isaksen re-elected

The National Assembly re-elected Torbjørn Røe Isaksen and Gunn Cecilie Ringdal. The central board was also re-elected, consisting of Erling Kagge, Janne Fardal Kristoffersen, Hanne Alstrup Velure and Mudassar Kapur.

Tina Bru was also re-elected and felt confident as the head of Høyres Women’s Forum.

