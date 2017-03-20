Erna Solberg reflects that ‘It’s hard to measure happiness’

Prime Minister Erna Solberg thinks it’s pleasant to be leader in the world’s ‘happiest country’, but commented that not everybody in Norway has it just as good.

The report that gave Norway the score as the ‘world’s happiest country’ has destroyed one of the Prime Minister’s standard talking points when she meets her Nordic colleagues for dinner.

‘I’ve tended to say that Danes are happier than us, and that we envy them’, said Solberg with a smile.

‘It’s hard to measure happiness’, she continued, and believes that learning to be content in life whatever one’s conditions is an important key.

‘This report shows that we have a good starting place to begin, but there are still very many people in our community who are struggling, and we need to improve in order to meet their needs’, she said to NTB News Agency, especially to provide work for those with psychiatric conditions of one type or another.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today