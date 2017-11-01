Erna Solberg sends condolences after terrorist attack in New York

Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, has sent her thoughts to those affected by Tuesday’s terrorist action in Manhattan, in New York, USA.

‘My deepest condolences to all those affected by the terrorist act in Manhattan. Norway stands with the people of New York’, wrote Solberg on her Twitter account on Wednesday morning.

Eight people were killed, and eleven injured, when a man drove a pickup truck into a bicycle lane in Manhattan, in the TriBeCa area at 15.05 local time on Tuesday. The terrorist attack occurred near a school, only blocks from the World Trade Center.

