Erna Solberg to promote Norway’s election campaign in Africa

Prime Minister Erna Solberg will elicit Norway’s candidacy for the UN Security Council when she meets a number of African senior executives in Addis Ababa this weekend.

Solberg is invited to the African Union Summit.

The UN’s sustainability goal is on the agenda, a goal the Norwegian prime minister has taken responsibility for promoting. But when she meets top executives from 55 African countries, she also sees an incentive to do some election campaigning.

‘’Every journey we make now has a momentary direction toward becoming a member of the Security Council’’ Solberg told NTB news.

She did not hide the fact that she expects African support in the vote, which takes place in the UN in June 2020. Norway is competing with Ireland and Canada for one of the non-permanent seats in the Council, which is responsible for preserving peace and security in the world .

‘’We have cooperation with many African countries, and many have been positive. But now it’s a more intense battle, and we have to keep our attention up. If a country said a couple of years ago that they will support us, we must remind them of what they have promised’’ said Solberg.

Global community

Norway’s most important selling point is the long-term commitment to aid, global community solutions and support to the UN system according to the Prime Minister.

‘’Other countries show up because they want to join the Security Council and suddenly have new ideas about things they want to do. But we have been there all the time’’ she stated.

During the visit to Ethiopia’s capital, the prime minister will participate in an international initiative to combat sexual violence and harmful practices such as child marriage and female genital mutilation.

A health investment summit is also on the program, as well as a bilateral meeting with Ethiopia’s new and reforming prime minister, Abiy Ahmed.

There may also be other bi-lateral meetings, but Solberg made no promises of money or political agreements on the journey.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today