Erna Solberg to visit Donald Trump in the White House on January 10th

Prime Minister, Erna Solberg of Høyre (H) will visit President Donald Trump in Washington on January the 10th. Defense, trade, climate, and peace will be under discussion.

The two state leaders will discuss joint defense, security issues within NATO, and the coalition fighting the Islamic State (IS), wrote VG newspaper, who first

reported the visit in the news on Wednesday night. Trade and investment will also be among the topics up for discussion.

The Prime Minister’s office wrote in a press release on Wednesday night that climate and peace issues will also be discussed during the meeting.

‘The state leaders are looking forward to exchanging views on bilateral ties between the United States and Norway,’ the White House wrote in an announcement on its website.

Third meeting

‘The United States is important to Norway for security and commerce. Such a

meeting gives us the opportunity to promote our view of open world trade, and the importance of working together internationally to solve climate challenges’, said Erna Solberg, who is meeting Trump for the third time.

She met him during the NATO and G20 summits in 2017. However, the meeting on the 10th of January will be the first bilateral meeting between the two. It will be Erna Solberg’s third visit to Washington as Prime Minister.

Defense and Foreign Minister, Ine Eriksen Søreide (H) will also participate in the bilateral meeting.

‘Our two countries pursue extensive cooperation in a number of areas, we are close allies, and I look forward to a useful meeting,’ said the prime minister.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today