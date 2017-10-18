Erna Solberg wants party talks with Venstre (Left) before Christmas

It would be nice to have government talks with the Left in place before Christmas, said Prime Minister, Erna Solberg of Høyre (H).

The government and their former coalition partners are in full swing, probing possibilities for a common government platform, Solberg told NTB news.

‘We want to go through issues and various areas to see if we can find a basis for negotiating a common government platform,’ she said.

‘We have time for that’, she continued. Solberg has previously made it clear that a new government platform will be presented when the outcome of negotiations with Venstre are clear.

Parliament will shortly begin the process of instigating the state budget for next year, probably in early November. The negotiations with Venstre will take place in parallel.

‘Therefore, we can’t set a deadline. It depends somewhat on how easy other negotiations proceed’, said Solberg.

‘Is it realistic to be done before Christmas?’

‘We will finish when we finish. Christmas is a good time to have it completed, but it may also be January the 31st’, said Solberg.

