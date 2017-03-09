Erna Solberg will not vote against the other parties on some issues

When she took questions about whether the four non-socialist political parties are closer or further apart than they were before the 2013 election, Erna Solberg said she believes that oppositional political parties on the same wing are closer in ideological position now than they were before that election.

‘In politics, I believe that we are closer to each other, we have demonstrated that we can compromise’, the prime minister told NRK news.

Asked whether she can guarantee that Fremskrittspartiet (FRP) are not deselected after the election, Solberg responded that she can guarantee that they will not oppose the other parties on ​​ some issues.

‘We’re going to assume that all parties will endeavour to cooperate in the best possible way.

In congress we’ve been clear that we want a conservative government anyway, so it is important to identify the conservative government that can best serve’, said Solberg.

Solberg doesn’t rule out that there will be some models in which all of the four parties will cooperate.

‘Much has changed in Norwegian politics since 2013. Then, there was a clear red-green alternative, but that is not the case anymore.

Nobody knows what the left really has to offer as an alternative if they take government. And it is enough for centre parties to see whether they can have an influence in different ways’, said Solberg.

Høyre will begin its national conference on Thursday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today