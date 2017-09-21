ESA: Norway does not comply with rights for patients

ESA: Norway does not comply with EEA rights for hospital patients

Norwegian authorities violate EEA rules by making it difficult for Norwegians to apply for hospital treatment in other countries, According to EFTAs Surveillance Authority (ESA).

On Wednesday, ESA sent a so-called substantiated statement to Norway for violation of the EEA rules for hospital patients.

– The EEA agreement allows Norwegian patients to apply for hospital treatment in other European countries. But Norwegian authorities have made it too difficult to get approval or coverage for such treatment, says ESA President, Sven Erik Svedman.

EFTA Surveillance Authority has received several complaints regarding Norway’s practice and has found several conditions that are not in line with the rules.

The reasoned statement is step two in a formal infringement procedure against Norway. The Norwegian authorities now have two months to respond. The EFTA Surveillance Authority may ultimately choose to bring the matter to the EFTA Court.

Several years

The Ministry of Health and Care Services confirms that they have received the statement from ESA, and writes in an email to NTB that this is a matter that has been ongoing for several years.

– The Ministry of Health and Care Services has in several letters to EFTA Surveillance Authority expressed the ministry’s perception of the requirements that follow from EEA law and how the requirements have been followed up in the national regulations. We will now conduct a thorough review of ESA’s statement before it is decided how the case will be handled further, the ministry writes.

