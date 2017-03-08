Escaped prisoner at last arrested in Bergen

The 20-year old man who escaped from the police at the ferry quay at Vangsnes, Sogn in February, has been apprehended after about three weeks on the run.

He was arrested in Bergen on Tuesday evening, Sogn Avis reports.

– He will be questioned, and will be placed in custody, says Sheriff Ove Andersen Vik.

The man was placed in custody, charged with drug offenses, and was to be transported to the prison in the county of Vik when he escaped from the police during a botched up hand-over on Monday 13th February. The Police incidentally ran into the man in Bergen on Tuesday.

– We had a drug squad about in the city centre, and they met the man. He was acting abusively, and ended up with him rounded up for violence against the police.

It was only later discovered that he was a refugee from the law, Operations Manager at West Police District, Jan Tore Heggholmen, said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today