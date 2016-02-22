800 Ethiopians may be forcibly returned to Ethiopia

800 Ethiopians living in Norway without having legal residence may now be forcibly returned to Ethiopia, according to news channel NRK.
Ethiopia has previously refused to accept the returns, but authorities in the country have now changed their minds. Ethiopia entered into a return agreement with Norway in January 2012, but has so far only been willling to accept people who return voluntarily.
Jøran Kallemyr (Photo) was in Ethiopia just before he resigned as Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice recently. He then got guarantees from the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to NRK.
– The Foreign Minister, who is also a candidate to become secretary general of the World Health Organization, have said they will follow this through. We have a wide cooperation with Ethiopia on a number of development areas, so we expect them to accept their own citizens, he said.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
Is it Principle of give and take?
Ethiopia forigne minister(Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus) agreed to accept 800 rejected asylum seekers from Norway as a thank you for the vote Norway give to Adhanom’s application to lead world health organization. How democratic country support minister of totaliterian and dectetor regime?
Isn’t it irreconcilable?
Norway also supports Ethiopia’s application to sit in Human Rights Council In The United Nations and here accepts 80,6% assylum applications. In 2015, 330 Ethiopians applay for protection. 203 get political, 10 humaniterian, 7 other kinds of permit. Only 64 applications rejected and 5 withdraw the case(may be spy…lol).
Is it only Ethiopians being deported by Norway or does this include any other illegal migrants from with in Europe? Please post any relevant link that explains about how the Norwegian government is cooking!
I think the Government of Ethiopia should be aware of who these guys are and their tendency. Unless these guys may serve a Trojan for evil activities of external interests.
I am an Ethiopian and I Say Norway has the right to deport anyone and everyone that doesn’t have the proper paper work. For the person named Africa, It doesn’t matter weather they deport other Europeans or not. Its their country and they can do whatever they want. Deporting Ethiopians it’s not the same as deporting other European, because Ethiopia is no an EU country.
Ethiopia unlike Eritrea does not torture deportees, so Norway as per its rules and regulations can deport anyone who is rejected. The only problem is with Eritreans, because Isayas is a killer and he tortures even his close associates. I wish all the best for the Ethiopian deportees. They can volunteer to leave so that they can get some cash.