800 Ethiopians may be forcibly returned to Ethiopia

800 Ethiopians living in Norway without having legal residence may now be forcibly returned to Ethiopia, according to news channel NRK.

Ethiopia has previously refused to accept the returns, but authorities in the country have now changed their minds. Ethiopia entered into a return agreement with Norway in January 2012, but has so far only been willling to accept people who return voluntarily.

Jøran Kallemyr (Photo) was in Ethiopia just before he resigned as Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice recently. He then got guarantees from the Ethiopian Foreign Minister, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, according to NRK.

– The Foreign Minister, who is also a candidate to become secretary general of the World Health Organization, have said they will follow this through. We have a wide cooperation with Ethiopia on a number of development areas, so we expect them to accept their own citizens, he said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today