EU measurement finds that Muslims in Europe trust in democracy

European Muslims have more confidence in democratic institutions than the general population, and 76% feel a strong bond to the country they live in. This is shown in a survey published on Thursday by the European Union (EU) Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA).

10,500 first and second generation Muslim immigrants in 15 EU countries participated in the survey. They, or their family’s came to Europe from countries in Africa, and Asia, as well as from Turkey.

Participants were also asked if using violence was an acceptable response to religious, and racist, harassment.

Over 85% said that violence is never justifiable in such cases. The survey showed that non-Muslim immigrants have an even greater aversion to violence.

‘The results of our investigation puts the claim that Muslims aren’t integrated into European society to shame,’ said FRA’s director, Michael O’Flaherty.

He also pointed out that according to the study, Muslims who’d experienced discrimination, and hate crimes, felt less connected to society.

The investigation indicated that discrimination against Muslims is on the increase.

Nearly one in five respondents stated that they’ve been discriminated against by landlords, employers, or public servants, over the past five years as a result of their religion.

In a similar survey in 2008, only one in ten said they’d experienced this.

‘We risk alienating individuals, and their communities, with potentially dangerous consequences,’ said O’Flaherty.

Immigrants and refugees who had arrived in the EU after 2015 were not included in the survey, which was carried out last year among respondents who’ve lived in EU countries for a long period of time.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today