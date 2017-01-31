EU president thinks America is a threat

EU President Donald Tusk is seeing the new US government as one of several threats to the EU.

In a letter to EU heads of state and governments, Tusk lists up threats that make the EU situation “more dangerous than ever before.”

Several international challenges together constitute an external threat. This category includes China, Russia’s aggressive policy towards Ukraine, wars, terrorism and radical Islam in the Middle East – and the statements from the new government of Donald Trump.

– Especially the change in Washington puts the EU in a difficult situation. The new administration seems to question the last 70 years of American foreign policy, writes Tusk.

The other threats he mentioned in his letter on Tuesday, was EU-hostile nationalism in EU countries and an Elite that flirts with populism in hopes of winning votes.

Trump has previously praised the British for voting to withdraw from the EU and predicted that other countries will do the same.

‘The US President has talked about the possibility of more resignations in very positive terms’ says Guy Verhofstadt, the EU’s Chief negotiator in the coming Brexit negotiations with Britain.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

