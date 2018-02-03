EU proposal for stricter requirements for drinking water

The European Commission will tighten up the rules for drinking water in Europe. The new rules will also apply in Norway.

The Commission has proposed a revision of the EU Drinking Water Directive to make drinking water safer than it is today.

The proposal is based on the latest scientific advice from the World Health Organization. Several new substances will be added to the existing checklist for good drinking water, while allowance values of some other substances will be adjusted.

An additional goal of the new rules is to make Europeans drink less bottled water. This will help to reduce plastic bottles.

