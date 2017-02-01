EU removes fees for data roaming

This summer the EU will be removing fees for so-called data roaming, after the EU Parliament and the EU Council have agreed to the deal.

The agreement was negotiated on Wednesday morning, and already on June 15th the charges for data roaming will be removed, ie the use of mobile data in another EU country other than where you are subscribed.

It’s been a long struggle, which has been ongoing since 2013. This is a victory for consumers, who can now use mobile data in all EU countries without it costing them anything extra, says EU Parliamentarian Jens Rohde to the news agency Ritzau.

Four years ago when Rohde proposed that they should introduce free roaming, he was enraged over the pricing of data services.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today