Solberg: Pleased with the French president regarding EU

Pleased that France has chosen Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is pleased that France has chosen Emmanuel Macron, a president who clearly signals his commitment to joint solutions in Europe and in the EU.

– We more than ever need a strong and united Europe to solve Europe’s common challenges, she told NTB.

– France is an important player for Norway in a number of areas.

– We have a common value base, we have many common interests, and France is our fifth largest trading partner. We are looking forward to continuing the very close cooperation we have with France, Solberg said.

