Norwegian Woman won NOK 167 million in Eurojackpot

A woman from Aust-Agder won NOK 167 million in the Eurojackpot lottery on Friday.

– “I can not believe it. It feels so unreal, but I’m very, very happy. Now I really want to travel on a long holiday to Thailand,” says the winner, who wants to remain anonymous, to Norsk Tipping.

The woman thereby obtained the fourth largest payout from Norsk Tipping ever. The largest payout remains at a surreal NOK 441 million. That was won by a Norwegian Eurojackpot winner in 2017.

Although advertising for gambling is illegal in Norway, state owned Norsk Tipping are exempt from targeting gamblers, even provided with prime time air time on the Norwegian National Broadcaster (NRK) every Wednesday and Saturday.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today