The European Commission believes the border control can proceed

The European Commission believes that Norway should be allowed to continue with temporary border control for another three months.

European Commission recommendation is that all five Schengen countries that have introduced temporary border controls in the wake of the refugee crisis – Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany and Austria – should be allowed to continue with this for three more months.

It is the EU Council that takes the final decision in the case.

Previous extension was adopted on 11th of November last year and had a duration of three months.

EU immigration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos stressed that border controls cannot be permanent. He says he will continue to push for a phasing out of control “as soon as possible” so that the EU can go back to normal, which is free movement within the Schengen area.

The EU has decided to allow border control along the Schengen internal borders because the control of the external border in Greece is still not good enough.

There are still a large number of illegal immigrants and asylum seekers arriving in Greece, says the European Commission. Nevertheless, the situation vulnerable in the Balkans.

Norway has introduced temporary border control on ferry arrivals from Denmark, Sweden and Germany. Control was introduced in November 2015 and has since been extended several times.

