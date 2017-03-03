The European Parliament asks for visa reciprocity for Americans

European Parliament wants to introduce temporary visa requirements for US citizens in response to US visa requirements against five EU countries.

In a resolution approved by a show of hands on Thursday, Parliament passed the resolution that the European Commission is “legally obliged to impose temporary visa requirements for US nationals” within two months.

The resolution is not binding. Any attempt to reintroduce visa requirements for Americans must first be approved by the member countries, a process that can take several years.

“Citizens of Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Poland and Romania may still travel to the US without a visa, while US citizens can travel to all EU countries without visas,” said the European Parliament in a statement.

Parliament believes the Commission should suspend the system of visa exemption for US citizens for 12 months.

Parliament noted that Canada also requires visas for citizens of Bulgaria and Romania, but that these restrictions are to be lifted in December.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today