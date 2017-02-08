European poll concludes that the majority are against Muslim immigration

There are ten EU countries with a majority wishing to stop further immigration from Muslim countries, according to a poll conducted by

the ‘think-tank’, Chatham House.

The measurement was carried out in Belgium, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Poland, Spain, Britain, Germany, and Austria. Over 10,000

people participated in the survey. They were asked if they agree with the statement, ‘all further immigration from predominantly Muslim

countries must be stopped.’

The majority of respondents, in all countries, showed a unanimity of opinion from the measurements taken once the British think-tank

survey had been completed. 54.6% agreed with the statement, 20.1% opposed it, and 25.3% took a neutral position.

Chatham House noted that it therefore appears that European leaders are out of step with the citizens on the question, and that

right-wing parties who are critical of immigration are more consistently in agreement with the grassroots in terms of Muslim immigration.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today