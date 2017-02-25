All evacuated after the ferry ran aground in Hordaland

All passengers were evacuated Saturday afternoon after the car ferry Fosen ran aground not far from the ferry terminal in Hatvik in Hordaland.

According to the police in Hordaland, the ferry ran aground about 200 meters from the ferry terminal at Hatvik.

– No one was injured in the grounding, said rescue leader Nils-Ole Sunde at JRCC Southern Norway to the news agency NTB.

Sunde said the ferry had 48 passengers and a crew of seven aboard.

Rescue Coordination Centre was notified about the accident at 13:20, and at 14:42 it was reported that the passengers were evacuated. According to NRK, the passengers were evacuated by an ambulance.

Be investigated

CEO Grete Fuglem Tennås from traffic company Fosen Namsos Sjø, which owns the ferry, said to NRK news that it is not yet clear what caused the grounding.

– We do not know what is the reason about why the ferry ran aground. We are going to investigate this, as we always do when there has been this kind of events, says Tennås.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today