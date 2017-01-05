All evacuated after fire at refugee center in Senja

28 residents were evacuated due to a fire at a reception center on Gibostad in Lenvik, in Troms. There were no injuries.

The fire broke out in a building situated at the reception center, reported Nordlys. The fire was under control after about 40 minutes, and at 02.15, police said that the fire was extinguished. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

‘Smoke damage has affected the reception center, and the residents were moved to a hotel for the night’, said Troms Police. The message about the fire came in at 01.00 on Thursday night.

The reception center at Gibostad is for unaccompanied-minor asylum seekers, wrote Folkebladet magazine.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today