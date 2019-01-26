Events during the night, 2019-01-26

These events happened during the night, 2019-01-26

A lot of traffic problems in the snowy weather in South Norway

The snowy weather led to major problems in traffic in southern Norway on Friday night. In Kristiansand, a car slid into a lamppost that fell onto the road.

On the E39 there were major problems with truck trains that were stuck in several places during Friday evening, but as it approached midnight, The Road Traffic Management Center reported that the worst was over, according to Fædrelandsvennen.

Trump reopens the public sector, without the promise of money for the Mexico Wall

US President Donald Trump caved in and accepted to re-open the US public sector for three weeks, despite not getting the funding he demanded towards building a wall along the Mexico border.

Trump announced the reopening on the White House lawn on Friday, and shortly thereafter, the Senate and the Congress unanimously adopted a temporary budget halting the shutdown. Not long after, Trump signed the deal himself.

The boy who fell into a well in Spain has been found dead

The two-year-old boy who fell into a 100 metre deep and narrow well two weeks ago at Totalán in Spain, has been found dead, Spanish media reports.

According to the newspaper El País and other Spanish media, the rescue workers reached the body of the boy night before Saturday, 70 metres down.

Hundreds missed after a dam broke in Brazil

Seven persons are found dead, and about 200 are missing after a dam burst near the city of Brumadinho in Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Parts of Brumadinho is evacuated. Firefighters have rescued people from the morass with helicopters and vehicles capable of traversing the mud.

Pompeo appoints controversial Republican to deal with Venezuela

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has appointed the controversial Republican, Elliot Abrams, who was involved in the Iran-Contras scandal, to follow up Venezuela.

The appointment of Abrams comes after US President, Donald Trump, acknowledged the leader of the Venezuelan National Assembly as the country’s legitimate President. He demanded the resignation of incumbent President Nicolás Maduro at the same time. Maduro is accused of widespread election fraud.





