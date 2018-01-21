Every second GP patient has sleep problems

Every second GP patient suffers from sleep problems

More than half of the participants in a survey of GP patients suffer sleep problems – so-called chronic insomnia – in addition to why they approach the doctor.

The researchers in Bergen are surprised that the proportion is that high, reports TV 2. In the study, 1,346 patients who sought their GP were asked about their sleep patterns.

More than half the patients in the waiting room of a General Practitioner (GP) meet the criteria for chronic insomnia. That is far more than the GP’s are aware of, says Bjørn Bjorvatn, who led the study. He is a professor of medicine and leads sov.no (sleep.no), the National Competency Service for Sleep Disorders. A previous survey showed that the GP’s believe that about ten percent of their patients suffers from chronic sleep problems. Many doctors do not ask about the patients’ sleep patterns, and Bjorvatn believes many people therefore miss out on treatment that can improve the quality of life.

Correct treatment

– The GP’s must look at sleep difficulties as an added disorder and treat it accordingly. There is a good chance to get rid of insomnia if you get the right treatment, he says.

Chronic insomnia implies that you have persistent problems going to sleep in the evening, waking up during the night or early in the morning, in addition to being that sleepy that work or school is affected or that you are unhappy with your sleep over a prolonged period of time.

A lot of people suffer more during the winter time, not in the least because of lack of vitamin D deficiency as the sun is the main provider.

