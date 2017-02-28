Every tenth child is growing up in poverty

98,000 children are growing up in a family with a permanently low income in Norway. That is 31,000 more than in 2006.

Over half of the children who grow up in poverty have an immigrant background. But even in families who have not immigrated into Norway, there are increasing numbers of poor children, according to fresh figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

Since the millennium, the number of poor children in Norway has tripled, from 3.3% in 2001, to 10% in 2015.

These are children who grow up in families with an income that is 60% below average; the number of such children increased by 6,000 between 2014 and 2015.

