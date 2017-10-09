Everything ready for free WiFi in the EU

The EU Council of Ministers has now given its final approval to a new scheme in which the EU will provide free WiFi in public places throughout Europe.

Through this new scheme, the EU will pay for free WiFi in city centers, libraries, parks and other public places.

The scheme was approved by the European Parliament in May, and on Monday the final decision was made in the EU Council of Ministers.

Municipalities and public institutions must apply for support to make use of the scheme.

It is expected that the first projects will be launched in 2018. The aim is to spend NOK 1.1 billion on the scheme by 2019.

Source: NRK / Norway Today

————