Ex officer believes PST’s spy catching could be worth gold

PST’s seizure of the assets of the Russian spy, Mikhail Botsjkarev, could be worth gold to Norway said a former officer.

Several of the Russian assets, including electronic equipment, were taken during the arrest wrote Aftenposten newspaper.

“It can say something about the Russian methods and capacity, which we often make assumptions about. But this can provide handy information.It may be worth gold for Norway and our partners” said Mahmoud Farahmand,former intelligence officer and now an expert in the security department at the BDO consulting company.

Farah believes the equipment can say something about what types of programming languages, software and services Russian intelligence chooses to use.

“This can have a lot to say about how to work in counterbalancing and prevention” he said.

Botsjkarev was arrested at Oslo Airport Gardermoen in September after attending an IT seminar at parliament under the auspices of the European Center for Parliamentary Research and Documentation (ECPRD). He is charged with intelligence against state secrets and has been detained for two weeks with letter and visit controls.

