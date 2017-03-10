Ex-principal accused of embezzling millions in Stavanger

A former principal of a school in Stavanger is charged with having defrauded Rogaland County for more than NOK19 million.

The man is indicted for aggravated misappropriation of funds which can lead to imprisonment for up to six years, writes Stavanger Aftenblad.

The man was arrested in December when the new CEO of the Rogaland Training & Education Centre (RKK) discovered anomalies in the transfers to the Principal’s school.

The new CEO discovered irregularities in the agreements that were signed between RKK and the headmaster’s school, and contacted the police. A few weeks later, the now 60-years-old was arrested.

He allegedly presented fictitious invoices from his own enterprises to RKK and received money for work that was never performed. He later transferred the money to his private accounts and those of his family.

Main negotiations of the court case start in Stavanger District Court on May 29th.

