Examination of why Norwegian help was turned down in Swedish bus accident

Swedish authorities are going to examine why it Norwegian rescue services were turned down when they offered assistance after the bus accident in Härjedalen where three youngsters died.

The bus with Swedish secondary school students on board skidded of the road and landed on its side in Härjedalen on April 2nd. Three youngsters died and 23 others were sent to hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened close to the Norwegian border, and Norwegian rescue service offered to help in the rescue operation. The regional authorities in Jämtland however turned down the offer.

Several Swedish physicians have written to the Swedish Health Authority and pointed out that the aid that Norwegian rescue service could have provided, with great certainty would have led to severely injured patients being transported from the site to hospital much faster, According to Dagens Medicin.

The Swedish Health Authorities will therefore examine why the help offered from Norway was rejected.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today