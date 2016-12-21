Executions may be on its way out of the US

The time may be about to run out for capital punishment in the United States, according to a new report.

The number of new death sentences has fallen to a record low level, and punishment has lost popular support, according to the survey organization The Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC).

– Whether there are concerns about innocence, costs or discrimination, accessibility to life imprisonment without parole as a safe alternative, or the problematic way states carry out executions, so there is increasing public opposition to the death penalty every year, says DCIP CEO Robert Dunham, behind the report.

Two-thirds of US states allow the death penalty.

