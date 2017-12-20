Expelled Polish man sentenced to one year imprisonment

A 37 year old man from Poland has been sentenced to one year imprisonment by Oslo District Court for traveling back to Norway after he was expelled earlier this fall.

On Wednesday 22 November, the man was arrested at the Oslo Bus Terminal. Three weeks earlier he was expelled from Norway for a period of two years, the man was sentenced by police on October 31st. He was expelled due to being convicted several times for theft.

The man, currently in custody in Oslo Prison, did not meet in court, but Oslo District Court chose to pursue the case anyway. The prosecutor suggested a one-year prison term, which the court agreed with.

The first violation of an entry ban is normally punished by imprisonment for one year.

The verdict states that in 2013, before the law was amended, 253 cases of violation of the entry ban in Oslo police district were registered.

In 2016, the number was down to 156 incidents, “so the rise of the crimes and the strict penalties imposed by the amendment seem to have had the desired preventive effect,” the Oslo District Court ruled.

