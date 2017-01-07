Experts give advice on Norway’s contribution to NATO missile defense

During 2017, Norway may become a part of NATO’s controversial missile shield. Before the year’s end, researchers will advise the government

on what Norway can contribute.

The government-appointed expert group working on its analysis consists of scientists from the Defence Research Establishment (FFI) and the U.S. military missile defense agency (MDA), wrote the Klassekampen newspaper.

The Analysis group are now in the final stages before giving their recommendations for what Norway can contribute to the Atlantic alliance’s high-tech defenses against nuclear weapons, confirmed the Ministry of Defence in an email to Klassekampen.

‘The analysis has been carried out in cooperation with the United States, and will help to clarify what a future Norwegian capability can bring NATO’s ballistic missile defense. The analysis is expected to be completed by the end of 2017′, wrote senior adviser, Marita Hundershagen.

The Ministry of Defence emphasized that ‘NATO’s ballistic missile system is a purely defensive capability.’ According to Klassekampen, it is significant that Norway is to set radar on frigates, and there will be a Globus II-radar system in Vardø.

Already by the summer of 2015, Prime Minister Erna Solberg had told NTB news agency that would be necessary for Norway to join such a defense system, and that as a NATO member, Norway was committed to the strategy.

The controversial missile shield set in place by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was announced in the New Year speech on 22 December last year.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today