Explosion in Manchester; “I am very, very sorry” says Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande expresses sadness about the tragedy that hit her Manchester concert. Artist Colleagues from around the world send their declarations of support. Explosion in Manchester after concert.

Ariana Grande came unharmed from the explosion that cost at least 19 people’s lives. On Twitter the artist writes that she is crushed and “very, very upset” by the incident, which police treat as a terrorist act.

“I do not have words,” she writes.

Support

Grande’s musician colleagues from around the world have also used social media to express sympathy and dismay after the tragedy.

– Every musician feels sick and responsible tonight – concerts should be safe for you. This is truly the worst nightmare. I send my love to Manchester, Lorde writes on Twitter.

Nicki Minaj writes that it hurts in her heart over her “sister” Ariana and all the families affected.

– Innocent lives have been lost. I am so sad to hear this, she tweets.

Taylor Swift writes that she sends all her love and “thoughts, prayers and tears to all those who are affected by the Manchester tragedy.”

Artists like Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, Cher, Jennifer Lopez, Ellie Goulding and Bruno Mars have also published support statements.

Words can not describe what I feel about what happened in Manchester. I do not want to believe that the world we live in can be so vicious, writes Bruno Mars.

