F-16 collided with birds – had to land

Several birds ended up in the engine of an F-16 aircraft that departed from Kjeller Airport on Monday. The plane lost engine power and witnesses feared an accident.

It was 10:30 when the plane took off from the airport during a test flight.

“Suddenly it got very quiet. Engine noise disappeared. At that moment I thought Norway just lost an F-16 jet plane,” says witness Jan Kåre Folstad to Romerike Blad.

The jet plane emergency landed at Oslo’s Gardermoen Airport after a few minutes.

Communications Advisor Asgeir Spange Brekke from Defense Materials confirms the incident.

“The pilot followed the procedures and had enough speed in the plane to land safely at Oslo Airport,” said Spange Brekke.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today