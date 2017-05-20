Facebook and freedom of speech

Facebook and the freedom of speech

Not long ago there was a big controversy regarding nudity on Facebook. The controversy revolved around the famous picture of a girl running away naked after a Napalm attack. That challenged Facebook on the inherent conflict between freedom of speech and religious puritanism in the United States of America.

Only after the Norwegian Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, took an interest in the matter, Mark Zuckerberg’s company responded. The media had pounded the wall for several days before they finally conceded, and allowed the iconic picture.

Not only did Facebook change its policy, but inadvertently admitted that humans, not robots, assessed reports of alleged abuse.

In Norway, we are accustomed that if you stay within the legal frames, there is freedom of speech. This is not always the case on Facebook.

Norway Today has first hand knowledge that if your birth name is Gun, you are not allowed to create an account on Facebook.

More seriously is when you are reported for abusive content.

Some people are banned time and time again

The implementation of bans is not, as Mark Zuckerberg stated years ago, based on sophisticated algorithms, but is in fact done by regular click-monkeys.

This means that if you are an atheist or ridicule religion, you can be banned based on the hurt feelings of a believer employed in the Facebook system.

This, by the way, happens over and over again.

The normal Quarantine is apparently 14 days; permanent bans presumably have to be presented higher up in the system.

Complaints, where and to whom?

As many frustrated customers have already discovered, media included, it is easier to get the Kremlin on the line than social media. They simply do not offer support. Users of social media are supposed to live in Neverland.

© Norway Today